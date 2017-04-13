Round #1, Game #1: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

The rivalry between the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks is as hot as it has ever been and now it’s about to spill over into the postseason. After fireworks, on and off the ice, punctuated their last meeting, this series has the potential to be entertaining, hard fought, and extremely emotional. We’ll see if we get any or all of those traits tonight as the Flames visit the Honda Center for game one of this first round series (8:30 pm, CBC and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Micheal Ferland

Kris Versteeg-Sam Bennett-Alex Chiasson

Lance Bouma-Matt Stajan-Troy Brouwer

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Michael Stone

Matt Bartkowski-Deryk Engelland

As we know, the Flames have had their struggles with Anaheim over the last number of years and this past regular season was no different. Calgary lost four of the five games they played against the Ducks, including both late season matchups that set the stage for this round one showdown. Anaheim handled the Flames pretty well in their second round meeting two years ago and ended up winning the series in five games. It's important to note, however, that impact players like Giordano, Hamilton, Frolik, and Tkachuk were not members of the Flames at that time, so the team is certainly a whole lot better stocked to take on their foes. That said, the Ducks definitely have proven to be a bad matchup for Calgary and even with a fully healthy lineup, getting past them is going to be a tall task.

This series is going to be a big test for Monahan and his line as they'll be matchup with Anaheim's Ryan Kesler trio in most even strength situations. That was a particularly difficult matchup for Monahan during the regular season, specifically in the two most recent games these teams played. For Calgary to be successful in this series, they're going to need both the Monahan and Backlund lines to make offensive impacts which means the former is going to have to find a way to battle through what Kesler and company have in store.

As for the lineup, the Flames are going with the grouping that helped them do most of their regular season damage through February and March. Some wondered whether Curtis Lazar might work his way into the lineup for game one after really impressing in the team's final two games of the season. Lazar scored his first goal with the team against the San Jose Sharks to close out the regular season and has generally looked comfortable in the four games he's played, albeit with a small sample size. With how Lazar has played, though, head coach Glen Gulutzan may be a little less hesitant to make a change in his lineup if there are struggles in the early going.

It will come as absolutely no surprise to see Brian Elliott get the start in net for the Calgary in game one of this series. Elliott was the central reason behind the team's dramatic turnaround down the stretch and he's more than earned his shot to be counted on in the postseason. Elliott was one of the league's best goaltenders from the beginning of February on and went 17-6-1 in his final 24 appearances with a 0.924 save percentage. Overall, Elliott finished the season 26-18-3 with a 2.55 goals against average and a 0.910 save percentage.

Anaheim Ducks

Rickard Rakell-Ryan Getzlaf-Patrick Eaves

Andrew Cogliano-Ryan Kesler-Jakob Silfverberg

Ondrej Kase-Antoine Vermette-Corey Perry

Chris Wagner-Nate Thompson-Logan Shaw

Sami Vatanen-Josh Manson

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Montour

Shea Theodore-Kevin Bieksa

The Ducks enter the postseason on one heck of a hot streak, as they finished their regular campaign with an 11-0-3 mark that helped them clinch a fifth consecutive Pacific Division title. With wins in 13 of their last 17 games overall, Anaheim tracked down and surpassed the Sharks to win the division and they enter the 2017 playoffs viewed as one of the powerhouse teams in the conference. This group has nice depth up front and on the back end, as witnessed by seeing Perry play on the third line. Whether or not their hot play will translate to postseason hockey is a totally different story, though.

On the injury front, Anaheim will be without defenceman Cam Fowler to start the series after sustaining a knee injury last Tuesday against the Flames. Calgary's Giordano collided knee-on-knee with Fowler early in the third period which led to all kinds of shenanigans for the remainder of the game while also setting off a mini war of words between general managers. Regardless, though, being without Fowler is a big blow for the Ducks but one that is easier to absorb knowing how deep their blueline is. Speaking of which, there's a decent chance Clayton Stoner could be made available to the team at some point in this series, too, as he missed the last 65 games of the regular season recovering from abdominal surgery.

With two capable goalies bolstering them down the stretch, there was a little intrigue as to who Anaheim would go with in game one tonight. That honour goes to John Gibson, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise; prior to going down with injury in March, Gibson was this team's number one goalie. In saying that, though, Jonathan Bernier is a very capable second option if the need were to arise, so the Ducks look fairly confident with what they have between the pipes. On the season, Gibson finished 25-16-9 with a 2.22 goals against average and a 0.924 save percentage.