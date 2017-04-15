Round #1, Game #2: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

On the one hand, the Calgary Flames are disappointed to be done 1-0 to the Anaheim Ducks after a 3-2 loss in game one of their first round series on Thursday night. On the other hand, the Flames proved they were right there with the Ducks and could very well have come out on top had it not been for a few costly mistakes. If Calgary does a lot of the things they did two nights ago again tonight, they’ll have a shot at tying this series up in game two in Anaheim (8:30 pm, CBC and Sportsnet 960).

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Michael Frolik

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Micheal Ferland

Kris Versteeg-Sam Bennett-Alex Chiasson

Lance Bouma-Matt Stajan-Troy Brouwer

Mark Giordano-Dougie Hamilton

TJ Brodie-Michael Stone

Matt Bartkowski-Deryk Engelland

The Flames played a pretty solid game Thursday night and had themselves a hard-earned 2-1 lead midway through the second period before the things unraveled on them a little bit. A disastrous line change a few minutes later gifted the Ducks the game tying goal before an ill-advised Bouma penalty allowed them to regain the lead with a powerplay goal. Minus those mistakes, though, Calgary's game was strong five-on-five as they finished with a slight edge in shot attempts (51-46) and spent decent chunks of time hemming Anaheim in their own end. If the Flames can duplicated much of what they did five-on-five and clean up their mistakes, they could very easily be heading home with a series split on the road.

On the positive side of things, Calgary's top scoring line centred by Monahan did a nice job against the tough Ryan Kesler matchup on the other side in game one. Fed almost exclusively offensive zone starts, Monahan, Gaudreau, and Ferland were impactful offensive players and created numerous scoring chances at five-on-five. On the other hand, though, the Backlund line had a really tough night matched up against Ryan Getzlaf and company. Used in their regular, defensively buried role, the Backlund trio struggled to spend much time at the offensive end of the ice. Backlund's matchup will be one to watch in game two to see if he can have a little more success.

Calgary looks to be going with the same lineup tonight as they went with in game one, which isn't a big surprise. The biggest question being posed by Flames fans following Thursday's loss was whether Curtis Lazar would find a way into the game two lineup, but that won't happen tonight. Lazar will join Freddie Hamilton and Dennis Wideman as healthy scratches tonight.

Despite picking up the loss in game one, Brian Elliott was stellar between the pipes for Calgary and is the no-brainer starter tonight in game two. Elliott made 38 saves and was crucial in never allowing the Ducks to extend their lead beyond one goal. In his first playoff game with the Flames, Elliott certainly continued the fine form he displayed down the stretch and now sits 0-1 in the postseason with a 3.05 goals against average and a 0.927 save percentage. Chad Johnson will dress as Eliott's backup tonight after being cleared to return from a lower body injury he suffered last week against the Ducks.

Anaheim Ducks

Rickard Rakell-Ryan Getzlaf-Patrick Eaves

Andrew Cogliano-Ryan Kesler-Jakob Silfverberg

Nick Ritchie-Antoine Vermette-Corey Perry

Chris Wagner-Nate Thompson-Logan Shaw

Sami Vatanen-Josh Manson

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Montour

Shea Theodore-Kevin Bieksa

With a goal and an assist in game one, Getzlaf really was a force for the Ducks and got the job done all over the ice. We talked about how effective he was at five-on-five above, but Getzlaf was also extremely effective on both the powerplay and the penalty kill. Getzlaf opened the scoring early on with a powerplay marker and was a constant on Anaheim's penalty kill as well, including the crucial 74 second 5-on-3 they had to kill late in the third period. Overall, Getlzaf led the Ducks with 23:57 of ice time in game one and looked as dynamic and dominant as he's ever looked.

Anaheim will welcome Ritchie back to the lineup after serving the second game of his two game suspension in game one. Without a full morning skate it's tough to tell, but it's a good bet Ritchie will slot onto the team's third line in place of Ondrej Kase, as the latter looks to be headed back to San Diego of the American Hockey League. It also sounds like injured defenceman Cam Fowler is making positive progress on a return; head coach Randy Carlyle said Friday that Fowler could begin skating within the next week and is optimistic he could return before the end of this series.

John Gibson looked shaky at times in net for the Ducks on Thursday night, but he got the job done and was at the high level he needed to be when it mattered the most. Gibson's third period was exactly what Anaheim needed and preserved their one goal lead with a number of big stops on high danger scoring opportunities. With one game in the books, Gibson is 1-0 with a 2.00 goals against average and a 0.938 save percentage.