Virk: Jays' offence capable of much more

Despite being punchless early on, ESPN's Adnan Virk believes the Blue Jays are capable of much more at the plate. Our MLB Insider joined The Big Show on Thursday to talk Jays, Ryan Braun trade rumours, and more.
Renaud Lavoie on NHL coaching carousel
April 13 2017
The NHL coaching carousel is in full gear and our NHL Insider Renaud Lavoie joined The Big Show on Thursday afternoon to discuss that and night one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Treliving: Flames focused heading into postseason
April 13 2017
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving likes his teams focus and attitude heading into game one of their series with the Anaheim Ducks. Treliving joined The Big Show on Thursday afternoon to set up Calgary's showdown with the Ducks.
Stay safe this Stanley Cup playoff season
April 12 2017
The Calgary Police Service is getting ready for the arrival of home games in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs - Staff Sergeant Clare Smart joined the boys on the Big Show to chat about safety and how you can help keep your peers safe this playoff season.
Jaffe: Bruins/Sens matchup a toss-up
April 12 2017
The first round series between Boston and Ottawa is going to be close as it gets according to NESN's Billy Jaffe. Jaffe joined the Big Show on Wednesday afternoon to take a closer look.
East/West Hotstove: Hitch back in Dallas
April 12 2017
This week's edition of the East/West Hotstove with Eric Duhatschek and Al Morganti talks about Ken Hitchcock's return to the Dallas Stars and previews the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Madani: Surprised Orridge lasted this long
April 12 2017
The CFL parted ways with commissioner Jeffrey Orridge on Wednesday morning and our Insider Arash Madani is surprised this didn't happen earlier. Madani joined The Big Show to discuss the decision and look at what's next for the league.
Brent Krahn breaks down playoff goaltending matchups
April 12 2017
As the 2007 Stanley Cup Playoffs get started, our goaltending analyst Brent Krahn joined The Big Show on Wednesday to break down all eight postseason goalie matchups.
Flames @ Five
April 12 2017
The Big Show - 4pm
April 12 2017
The Big Show - 3pm
April 12 2017
Arash Madani joins the show. Kerr and Steinberg chat some more about the Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.
The Big Show - 2pm
April 12 2017
Kerr and Steinberg chat Stanley Cup Playoffs and Billy Jaffe joins the show.
The Big Show - 1pm
April 12 2017
Steinberg and Nault make their picks for the Western Conference first round. Brent Krahn joins the show. And a visit from a special Comedy Cave guest.
Jason Mackey w/ Rob Kerr
April 11 2017
Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette joined Rob Kerr to talk all thing Penguins leading up to their 1st round match up with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The guys talk about how difficult repeating as Stanley Cup Champions can be and how the Penguins d-corps will fair after losing Kris Letang for the remainder of the year.
Chris Johnston w/ Rob Kerr
April 11 2017
Sportsnet's Chris Johnston joined Rob Kerr to discuss the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoff match-ups, they also discuss the coaching changes made in Vancouver & LA, as they look ahead to other jobs that might potentially be open and who could fill those vacancies.
Zwelling: More positives for the Blue Jays than difficult start suggests
April 11 2017
Sportsnet Blue Jays Insider Arden Zwelling says the team has shown encouraging signs despite their disappointing 1-5 start to the season. Zwelling joined The Big Show ahead of Tuesday's home opener against Milwaukee.
2015 and 2017 Flames playoff appearances totally different
April 11 2017
The playoff-bound Calgary Flames are in a totally different situation in 2017 than they were during their surprising run to round two in 2015. Ari Yanover from FlamesNation.ca joined The Big Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss that and more ahead of Calgary's first round meeting with the Anaheim Ducks.
Flames @ 5 April 11th
April 11 2017
The Big Show - 4pm
April 11 2017
The Big Show - 3pm
April 11 2017
The Big Show - 2pm
April 11 2017
The Big Show - 1pm
April 11 2017
Steinberg and Nault preview and make their predictions for the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Ari Yanover from Flames Nation joins the show. And 3 Burning Questions.
Mitchell, Stampeders "all in" for 2017 season
April 10 2017
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says he and the team are "all in" and totally driven heading into the 2017 CFL season. After falling in November's Grey Cup to Ottawa, Mitchell told The Big Show on Monday the Stamps are out to ensure they win the final game of the coming campaign.
Chad Johnson progressing well from lower body injury
April 10 2017
Calgary Flames goaltender Chad Johnson says he's feeling good after suffering a lower body injury last week in Anaheim. Johnson joined The Big Show on Monday and says he should be back to full strength very soon.
Michael Stone champing at the bit for playoff hockey
April 10 2017
Calgary Flames defenceman Michael Stone is going back to the postseason for the first time since 2012, and he can't wait. Stone played two games in the 2012 Western Conference Final with the Arizona Coyotes but hasn't been back since. Stone joined the guys on The Big Show on Monday afternoon to set up Calgary's first round series with the Anaheim Ducks.
Hamilton: Being paired with Gio turned my season around
April 10 2017
Calgary Flames defenceman Dougie Hamilton says being paired with captain Mark Giordano early in the season helped turned things around for him. Hamilton hit the 50 point mark for the first time this season and joined the guys on The Big Show on Monday afternoon.
Flames @ 5
April 10 2017
The Big Show - 4pm
April 10 2017
The Big Show - 3pm
April 10 2017
The Big Show - 2pm
April 10 2017
The Big Show - 1pm
April 10 2017
Steinberg and Nault chat Ducks/Flames. Renaud Lavoie. 3 Burning Questions.
McBride: Roughnecks rounding into form
April 08 2017
With three games to go in the regular season, Andrew McBride thinks the Calgary Roughnecks are rounding into form at the right time. Our Roughnecks Insider joined The Big Show on Friday to help preview Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bandits.
Brad Curle previews round two of WHL playoffs
April 08 2017
The voice of the Calgary Hitmen and our WHL Insider Brad Curle joined The Big Show on Friday to preview round two of the WHL playoffs.
Eric Duhatschek w/ Rob Kerr
April 07 2017
Eric Duhatschek of the Globe & Mail joins Rob Kerr on the Flames at Five, to discuss the comments made by Ducks GM Bob Murray about Mark Giordano's hit on Cam Fowler, the guys also get into the final games at Joe Louis arena and the possible playoff match-ups the Flames may face in round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Eric Francis with Rob Kerr
April 07 2017
Another edition of Francis Friday as Eric Francis of Sportsnet and Postmedia joins Kerr for their weekly chat about all things Flames, NHL, and more.
Flames @ 5 April 7th
April 07 2017
The Big Show - 4pm
April 07 2017
Headlines. Flames roundtable.
The Big Show - 3pm
April 07 2017
Andrew McBride. Kerr and Steinberg.
The Big Show - 2pm
April 07 2017
Kerr and Steinberg talk Flames and Jon Gillies as well as the goaltending situation going into next season. Some Blue Jays and Eskimos reaction.
The Big Show - 1pm
April 07 2017
Steinberg and Nault chat Flames/Kings and Jon Gillies NHL debut. Brad Curle joins the show to chat WHL playoffs.
Johnston: Bylsma could take the fall in Buffalo
April 06 2017
The Buffalo Sabres have had another tough season - what happens in the summer? Sportsnet's Chris Johnston thinks there could be a chance for Bylsma to be dismissed. Johnston also chats about the fallout of the NHL's Olympic decision, the quick turnaround of the Leafs, the injury to Kris Letang, and more.
Adnan Virk debuts on The Big Show
April 06 2017
Our MLB Insider Adnan Virk joined The Big Show for the first time on Thursday afternoon to talk Blue Jays, Red Sox, movies and more.
Minor Hockey Spotlight - April 6th
April 06 2017
ATB Financial presents the Hockey Alberta Minor Hockey Spotlight for April 6th, 2017.
Lavoie: Not expecting to see Stamkos this season
April 06 2017
Despite their season hanging in the balance, Renaud Lavoie doesn't expect Steven Stamkos back for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. Our NHL Insider from TVA Sports joined The Big Show on Thursday afternoon and also discussed Brad Marchand, the Olympics, and more.
Mark Greczmiel with Kerr - April 6
April 06 2017
Mark Greczmiel is the director of the California Golden Seals documentary and he sat down for an extended chat with Rob Kerr on Thursday.