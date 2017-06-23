Week 1: Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa REDBLACKS

It’s a Grey Cup rematch in our Nation’s Capital as the Calgary Stampeders visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS to kick-off their 2017 regular season schedule. After a disappointing finish to a record breaking season a year ago, the Stampeders will be playing this season with November’s Grey Cup fresh in their mind, but they’ve also stressed it can’t be all they’re thinking about. These two teams meet for the first of back-to-back meetings tonight in Ottawa at 5:30 pm.

Calgary Stampeders 0-0, T-1st West Division

On the field, Calgary’s depth will be tested once again as they open up the season with a long list of injuries and a beefy 6-game injured list which includes the likes of LB Deron Mayo, DL Cordarro Law, DL Junior Turner, OL Quinn Smith, and C Pierre Lavertu. Outside of injuries the team will also be without all-star OL Derek Dennis as he left for Saskatchewan in free agency.

With a handful of starters missing from the Calgary’s front seven, all eyes will be on starting middle linebacker Alex Singleton as he gets set to lead this Stampeder defence in only his second CFL season. The former first round pick impressed many last season as he was new to the Canadian game but also seemed to have no issues adjusting quickly, taking over as a starter on defence early in the season, leading to the release of CFL veteran Taylor Reed. The 23-year-old Singleton was in consideration for rookie of the year honours after finishing the season with 65 tackles (9 special teams tackles) and three forced fumbles. With key veterans like Deron Mayo, Junior Turner, Cordarro Law, and Brandon Smith all on the 6-game injured list to begin the 2017 season — all eyes will be on Singleton to lead this defence as the starting MLB.

What does reigning CFL MOP Bo Levi Mitchell have in-store for the 2017 season? Mitchell has not been shy to let everyone know that it “will not be fun to play me this year” as he plans on reflecting on the bad finish to 2016 before he steps on the field to play every week this season. He will have a full arsenal of weapons available on offence to begin the season, including his favourite target Marquay McDaniel who left last November’s Grey Cup game with an injury midway through the first half. And plenty of eyes on 24-year-old DaVaris Daniels, the reigning Most Outstanding Rookie in the CFL, as he’s hoping to build off his 51 catch, 885 yard, 9 TD campaign in 2016. And with Jerome Messam fully healthy and ready to roll in the backfield, the Stampeder offence will look to be one of the league’s most dangerous once again in 2017.

Ottawa REDBLACKS 0-0, T-2nd East Division

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are the defending Grey Cup champions, but, they don’t seem to be getting a ton of love. This group was the first division winner in league history to finish the regular season below the .500 mark, 8-9-1 in 2016, but were able to get hot at the right time last November, riding the arm of 41-year old Henry Burris all the way. Plenty of challenges exist in Ottawa, though, as they defend their Grey Cup championship with a different look on offence. The REDBLACKS will now be led by Trevor Harris as he’s set to take over as the team’s starting QB after Burris rode into the sunset as a Champion following 17 seasons in the CFL, the last three spent under centre in Ottawa.

Grey Cup MOP Burris is not the only guy who’s moved on from the REDBLACKS as they look to also fill the hole left by a two 1,000 yard receivers in 2016. Chris Williams left for BC and Ernest Jackson left for Montreal as free agents this off-season. Don’t worry, though, as 1,000 yard receivers Greg Ellingson and Brad Sinopoli will remain a big part of the Ottawa offence in 2017.

While the Redblacks defence will look a bit different. Three Grey Cup heroes on defence have all moved on: LB Damaso Munoz, and defensive backs Forrest Hightower and Jeff Richards. Munoz had 10 tackles in the Grey Cup game while Hightower and Richards contributed with three interceptions combined. The Redblacks will try to replace those pieces from within in 2017, as Jerrell Gavins, Jonathan Rose, and Antoine Pruneau have all showed well in training camp and will look to step up in 2017 – the team also signed former Argonaut A.J. Jefferson in free agency.

-with files from Will Nault, Matt Rose, and Pat Steinberg