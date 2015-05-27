What's Next For FIFA?

With three games to go in the regular season, Andrew McBride thinks the Calgary Roughnecks are rounding into form at the right time. Our Roughnecks Insider joined The Big Show on Friday to help preview Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bandits.
Brad Curle previews round two of WHL playoffs
April 08 2017
The voice of the Calgary Hitmen and our WHL Insider Brad Curle joined The Big Show on Friday to preview round two of the WHL playoffs.
Eric Duhatschek w/ Rob Kerr
April 07 2017
Eric Duhatschek of the Globe & Mail joins Rob Kerr on the Flames at Five, to discuss the comments made by Ducks GM Bob Murray about Mark Giordano's hit on Cam Fowler, the guys also get into the final games at Joe Louis arena and the possible playoff match-ups the Flames may face in round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Eric Francis with Rob Kerr
April 07 2017
Another edition of Francis Friday as Eric Francis of Sportsnet and Postmedia joins Kerr for their weekly chat about all things Flames, NHL, and more.
Flames @ 5 April 7th
April 07 2017
The Big Show - 4pm
April 07 2017
Headlines. Flames roundtable.
The Big Show - 3pm
April 07 2017
Andrew McBride. Kerr and Steinberg.
The Big Show - 2pm
April 07 2017
Kerr and Steinberg talk Flames and Jon Gillies as well as the goaltending situation going into next season. Some Blue Jays and Eskimos reaction.
The Big Show - 1pm
April 07 2017
Steinberg and Nault chat Flames/Kings and Jon Gillies NHL debut. Brad Curle joins the show to chat WHL playoffs.
Johnston: Bylsma could take the fall in Buffalo
April 06 2017
April 06 2017
The Buffalo Sabres have had another tough season - what happens in the summer? Sportsnet's Chris Johnston thinks there could be a chance for Bylsma to be dismissed. Johnston also chats about the fallout of the NHL's Olympic decision, the quick turnaround of the Leafs, the injury to Kris Letang, and more.
Adnan Virk debuts on The Big Show
April 06 2017
April 06 2017
Our MLB Insider Adnan Virk joined The Big Show for the first time on Thursday afternoon to talk Blue Jays, Red Sox, movies and more.
Minor Hockey Spotlight - April 6th
April 06 2017
April 06 2017
ATB Financial presents the Hockey Alberta Minor Hockey Spotlight for April 6th, 2017.
Lavoie: Not expecting to see Stamkos this season
April 06 2017
April 06 2017
Despite their season hanging in the balance, Renaud Lavoie doesn't expect Steven Stamkos back for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. Our NHL Insider from TVA Sports joined The Big Show on Thursday afternoon and also discussed Brad Marchand, the Olympics, and more.
Mark Greczmiel with Kerr - April 6
April 06 2017
April 06 2017
Mark Greczmiel is the director of the California Golden Seals documentary and he sat down for an extended chat with Rob Kerr on Thursday.
Ken Babey with Kerr - April 6
April 06 2017
April 06 2017
Ken Babey is the head coach of the Team Canada's sledge team and he joined Rob Kerr on Thursday to chat about the upcoming World Championships in South Korea and leadership.
Flames @ Five, April 6th, 2017
April 06 2017
April 06 2017
The Big Show - 4pm
April 06 2017
Headlines. Flames roundtable.
The Big Show - 3pm
April 06 2017
Adnan Virk. Rob Vollman. And David Case from Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
The Big Show - 2pm
April 06 2017
Steinberg and Kerr chat Flames/Kings. Minor Hockey Spotlight. And the hilarious Sam Tripoli stops by.
The Big Show - 1pm
April 06 2017
Steinberg and Nault chat Kings. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. 3 Burning Questions.
Ken King updates arena project on The Big Show
April 05 2017
April 05 2017
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Ken King joined The Big Show on Wednesday afternoon to update negotiations with the city on a new arena and speculation the team could move if an agreement isn't reached.
Krahn: Gillies in a good spot with Flames
April 05 2017
April 05 2017
The Calgary Flames have recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from Stockton of the American Hockey League after Chad Johnson sustained a lower body injury on Tuesday night. Goaltending analyst Brent Krahn says it's a good spot for Gillies to enter into as he joined The Big Show on Wednesday afternoon.
Flames @ 5
April 05 2017
The Big Show - 4pm
April 05 2017
The Big Show - 3pm
April 05 2017
The Big Show - 2pm
April 05 2017
Kerr and Steinberg chat Flames. Ken King jumps on to update the arena situation.
The Big Show - 1pm
April 05 2017
Steinberg and Nault chat Flames/Ducks. Playoff matchups. Brent Krahn joins the show to chat goalies. And 3 Burning Questions.
Perry Berezan and Allan Klassen with Rob Kerr - April 4th
April 04 2017
April 04 2017
Perry Berezan and Allan Klassen sat down with Rob Kerr to talk about a special upcoming event in Calgary called the Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. Pro-Am Hockey Tournament.
Johnston: Not surprised by NHL's Olympic decision
April 04 2017
April 04 2017
The NHL announced Monday they would not be permitting player to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, but Chris Johnston isn't overly surprised by the revelation. Sportsnet's NHL Insider joined Flames@5 to discuss the NHL's decision and the aftermath of it.
Two-time Olympian Fleury disappointed in NHL's decision
April 04 2017
April 04 2017
Two-time Canadian Olympian Theo Fleury is disappointed in the NHL's decision not to participate in the 2018 Games in South Korea. Fleury joined The Big Show on Tuesday afternoon to reflect on his two Olympic experiences and more.
Wilson: Flames dip in form not overly worrying
April 04 2017
April 04 2017
Since their ten game win streak, the Calgary Flames are a .500 hockey team, but Kent Wilson from FlamesNation.ca says he's not overly worried about the team's recent dip. Wilson joined The Big Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Calgary's game heading into the postseason.
Kerr and Steinberg. Olympics, Tony Romo retires, and Flames/Ducks chat.
The Big Show - 2pm
April 04 2017
Kerr and Steinberg chat Olympics/NHL. Theo Fleury joins the show.
The Big Show - 1pm
April 04 2017
Steinberg and Nault chat Olympics and the NHL's decision. Kent Wilson of FlamesNation joins the show. 3 Burning Questions.
Friedman: "I'm shocked it has come to this"
April 03 2017
April 03 2017
The NHL has decided not to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman says he's shocked by the decision. Elliotte joined The Big Show on Monday afternoon to discuss what happens next.
Gary Bettman talks Olympics with Rob Kerr
April 03 2017
April 03 2017
On March 15th, NHL Commissioner joined Rob Kerr and they spent a good chunk of time talking about the NHL's participation in the 2018 Olympics. The League announced Monday they would not be going to the Olympics in South Korea.
Renaud Lavoie on NHL Olympic particpation
April 03 2017
April 03 2017
Our NHL Insider Renaud Lavoie joined The Big Show on Monday afternoon to discuss the NHL's decision not to partake in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.
Francis: Lesson learned for Tkachuk
March 31 2017
March 31 2017
Did Matthew Tkachuk cost his team the game on Wednesday? Eric Francis of Postmedia and Sportsnet joined Kerr on Friday to discuss the week for Matthew Tkachuk and also some thoughts on the future for Jarome Iginla.
Flames @ 5 March 31st
March 31 2017
Roughnecks catching Rochester at the right time
March 31 2017
March 31 2017
Our Roughnecks Insider Andrew McBride says the team is catching the Rochester Knighthawks at the right time. Calgary is in Rochester on Saturday trying to track down a postseason berth and McBride joined The Big Show on Friday afternoon.
Theo Fleury sees a lot of himself in Matthew Tkachuk
March 31 2017
March 31 2017
As Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk continues to make headlines across the league, Theoren Fleury says he's loving it. The Flames legend joined The Big Show on Friday afternoon and says he sees a lot of similarities in Tkachuk's game to the way he played.
The Big Show - 4pm
March 31 2017
Headlines. Flames roundtable. More Theo on Tkachuk.
The Big Show - 3pm
March 31 2017
Andrew McBride. Kerr and Steinberg chat baseball in Montreal. Flames talk.