Zwelling: More positives for the Blue Jays than difficult start suggests

The Big Show

Michael Stone champing at the bit for playoff hockey

Calgary Flames defenceman Michael Stone is going back to the postseason for the first time since 2012, and he can't wait. Stone played two games in the 2012 Western Conference Final with the Arizona Coyotes but hasn't been back since. Stone joined the guys on The Big Show on Monday afternoon to set up Calgary's first round series with the Anaheim Ducks.