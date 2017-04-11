Zwelling: More positives for the Blue Jays than difficult start suggests
Originally aired April 11 2017
April 11 2017
Sportsnet Blue Jays Insider Arden Zwelling says the team has shown encouraging signs despite their disappointing 1-5 start to the season. Zwelling joined The Big Show ahead of Tuesday's home opener against Milwaukee.
2015 and 2017 Flames playoff appearances totally different
April 11 2017
The playoff-bound Calgary Flames are in a totally different situation in 2017 than they were during their surprising run to round two in 2015. Ari Yanover from FlamesNation.ca joined The Big Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss that and more ahead of Calgary's first round meeting with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Big Show - 1pm
April 11 2017
Steinberg and Nault preview and make their predictions for the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Ari Yanover from Flames Nation joins the show. And 3 Burning Questions.
Mitchell, Stampeders "all in" for 2017 season
April 10 2017
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell says he and the team are "all in" and totally driven heading into the 2017 CFL season. After falling in November's Grey Cup to Ottawa, Mitchell told The Big Show on Monday the Stamps are out to ensure they win the final game of the coming campaign.
Chad Johnson progressing well from lower body injury
April 10 2017
Calgary Flames goaltender Chad Johnson says he's feeling good after suffering a lower body injury last week in Anaheim. Johnson joined The Big Show on Monday and says he should be back to full strength very soon.
Michael Stone champing at the bit for playoff hockey
April 10 2017
Calgary Flames defenceman Michael Stone is going back to the postseason for the first time since 2012, and he can't wait. Stone played two games in the 2012 Western Conference Final with the Arizona Coyotes but hasn't been back since. Stone joined the guys on The Big Show on Monday afternoon to set up Calgary's first round series with the Anaheim Ducks.
Hamilton: Being paired with Gio turned my season around
April 10 2017
Calgary Flames defenceman Dougie Hamilton says being paired with captain Mark Giordano early in the season helped turned things around for him. Hamilton hit the 50 point mark for the first time this season and joined the guys on The Big Show on Monday afternoon.
April 10 2017
April 10 2017
Steinberg and Nault chat Ducks/Flames. Renaud Lavoie. 3 Burning Questions.
McBride: Roughnecks rounding into form
April 08 2017
With three games to go in the regular season, Andrew McBride thinks the Calgary Roughnecks are rounding into form at the right time. Our Roughnecks Insider joined The Big Show on Friday to help preview Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bandits.
Brad Curle previews round two of WHL playoffs
April 08 2017
The voice of the Calgary Hitmen and our WHL Insider Brad Curle joined The Big Show on Friday to preview round two of the WHL playoffs.
Eric Duhatschek w/ Rob Kerr
April 07 2017
Eric Duhatschek of the Globe & Mail joins Rob Kerr on the Flames at Five, to discuss the comments made by Ducks GM Bob Murray about Mark Giordano's hit on Cam Fowler, the guys also get into the final games at Joe Louis arena and the possible playoff match-ups the Flames may face in round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Eric Francis with Rob Kerr
April 07 2017
Another edition of Francis Friday as Eric Francis of Sportsnet and Postmedia joins Kerr for their weekly chat about all things Flames, NHL, and more.
Headlines. Flames roundtable.
Andrew McBride. Kerr and Steinberg.
Kerr and Steinberg talk Flames and Jon Gillies as well as the goaltending situation going into next season. Some Blue Jays and Eskimos reaction.
Steinberg and Nault chat Flames/Kings and Jon Gillies NHL debut. Brad Curle joins the show to chat WHL playoffs.
Johnston: Bylsma could take the fall in Buffalo
April 06 2017
The Buffalo Sabres have had another tough season - what happens in the summer? Sportsnet's Chris Johnston thinks there could be a chance for Bylsma to be dismissed. Johnston also chats about the fallout of the NHL's Olympic decision, the quick turnaround of the Leafs, the injury to Kris Letang, and more.
Adnan Virk debuts on The Big Show
April 06 2017
Our MLB Insider Adnan Virk joined The Big Show for the first time on Thursday afternoon to talk Blue Jays, Red Sox, movies and more.
Minor Hockey Spotlight - April 6th
April 06 2017
ATB Financial presents the Hockey Alberta Minor Hockey Spotlight for April 6th, 2017.
Lavoie: Not expecting to see Stamkos this season
April 06 2017
Despite their season hanging in the balance, Renaud Lavoie doesn't expect Steven Stamkos back for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. Our NHL Insider from TVA Sports joined The Big Show on Thursday afternoon and also discussed Brad Marchand, the Olympics, and more.
Mark Greczmiel with Kerr - April 6
April 06 2017
Mark Greczmiel is the director of the California Golden Seals documentary and he sat down for an extended chat with Rob Kerr on Thursday.
Ken Babey with Kerr - April 6
April 06 2017
Ken Babey is the head coach of the Team Canada's sledge team and he joined Rob Kerr on Thursday to chat about the upcoming World Championships in South Korea and leadership.
Headlines. Flames roundtable.
Adnan Virk. Rob Vollman. And David Case from Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
Steinberg and Kerr chat Flames/Kings. Minor Hockey Spotlight. And the hilarious Sam Tripoli stops by.
Steinberg and Nault chat Kings. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. 3 Burning Questions.
Ken King updates arena project on The Big Show
April 05 2017
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Ken King joined The Big Show on Wednesday afternoon to update negotiations with the city on a new arena and speculation the team could move if an agreement isn't reached.
Krahn: Gillies in a good spot with Flames
April 05 2017
The Calgary Flames have recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from Stockton of the American Hockey League after Chad Johnson sustained a lower body injury on Tuesday night. Goaltending analyst Brent Krahn says it's a good spot for Gillies to enter into as he joined The Big Show on Wednesday afternoon.
Kerr and Steinberg chat Flames. Ken King jumps on to update the arena situation.
Steinberg and Nault chat Flames/Ducks. Playoff matchups. Brent Krahn joins the show to chat goalies. And 3 Burning Questions.
Perry Berezan and Allan Klassen with Rob Kerr - April 4th
April 04 2017
Perry Berezan and Allan Klassen sat down with Rob Kerr to talk about a special upcoming event in Calgary called the Gordie Howe C.A.R.E.S. Pro-Am Hockey Tournament.
Johnston: Not surprised by NHL's Olympic decision
April 04 2017
The NHL announced Monday they would not be permitting player to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, but Chris Johnston isn't overly surprised by the revelation. Sportsnet's NHL Insider joined Flames@5 to discuss the NHL's decision and the aftermath of it.
Two-time Olympian Fleury disappointed in NHL's decision
April 04 2017
Two-time Canadian Olympian Theo Fleury is disappointed in the NHL's decision not to participate in the 2018 Games in South Korea. Fleury joined The Big Show on Tuesday afternoon to reflect on his two Olympic experiences and more.
Wilson: Flames dip in form not overly worrying
April 04 2017
Since their ten game win streak, the Calgary Flames are a .500 hockey team, but Kent Wilson from FlamesNation.ca says he's not overly worried about the team's recent dip. Wilson joined The Big Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Calgary's game heading into the postseason.