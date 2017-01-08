Canadian soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan joins Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique Lyonnais has confirmed the signing of Canadian soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan.

The 21-year-old defender from Brampton, Ont., took in Lyon’s men’s match Sunday with Montpellier, with Olympique Lyonnais welcoming the Canadian to its powerhouse women’s team via Twitter.

“Welcome in the teamOL @keishaballa!!,” said the team.

Buchanan, named the top women’s NCAA player on Friday after a stellar career with West Virginia, is the second Canadian to sign with a French team in recent days.

Close friend and fellow Canadian international Ashley Lawrence signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

Olympique Lyonnais is the reigning UEFA Women's Champion League champion.