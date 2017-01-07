Canucks top Flames for sixth straight win, playoff position

Canucks defenceman Chris Tanev had to leave the game after a hit from a deflecting puck.

Ryan Miller made 44 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 to move into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

It was Vancouver’s sixth straight win.

