Crosby, McDavid, Price, Subban voted NHL All-Star captains

The NHL has released it’s captains for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, and, no, John Scott did not take home the honours this year.

The four captains for their respective divisions are Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (Metropolitan Division), Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Pacific Division), P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators (Central Division), and Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens (Atlantic Division).

Captains were selected via fan votes which were cast between Dec.1 and Jan. 2.

The Los Angeles Kings are hosting this year’s NHL All-Star weekend from Jan. 27-29 and it will feature a skills competition and three-on-three tournament.