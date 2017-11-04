Giants place C Weston Richburg on IR with concussion

New York Giants centre Weston Richburg, right, talks to quarterback Eli Manning during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Julio Cortez/AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed starting centre Weston Richburg on injured reserve with a concussion.

The Giants announced Saturday that Richburg would miss his fourth straight game. Bret Jones has started for Richburg since he was hurt.

The team signed defensive back Tim Scott off its practice squad to take Richburg’s place on the roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams (5-2). New York (1-6) is short of defensive backs, with Janoris Jenkins suspended indefinitely for missing a workout Monday and fellow cornerback Donte Deayon nursing an ankle injury.

Scott was signed by the Giants on Aug. 24 and played in two preseason games. He was the team’s second-leading tackler in the preseason finale against New England. He was waived during the final cut and signed to the practice squad. He has not played in a regular-season game.

The Giants announced Friday that defensive ends Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Kerry Wynn (knee), linebackers Jonathan Casillas (neck) and B.J. Goodson (ankle) and offensive tackle Justin Pugh (back) would not play Sunday.

