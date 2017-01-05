Raptors F Patrick Patterson sidelined for third straight game

Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson was sidelined for the third consecutive game with a strained left knee on Thursday.

The Raptors were hosting the Utah Jazz in their first game at Air Canada Centre after six straight on the road.

Patterson hurt his knee Dec. 29 in Phoenix, then missed games against the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

He’s averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds a game this season.