Reds complete front office reorganization under new GM

CINCINNATI — The Reds completed their front office reorganization on Tuesday, with Dick Williams succeeding Walt Jocketty as general manager.

Jocketty announced a year ago that he was moving toward retirement after the 2016 season. He’ll be an executive adviser to the club for now. Williams assumes all of Jocketty’s duties as general manager and president of baseball operations.

In addition, the club hired Mark Heil as player development analyst, Mark Edwards as baseball operations analyst, Haley Alvarez as administrative assistant to baseball operations, and Nick Wan as data scientist.

The Reds lost 98 and 94 games the last two seasons while going through a rebuilding movement. They decided to bring manager Bryan Price back for 2017.