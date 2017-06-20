Springer hits 20th homer, Astros launch 3 to beat A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — George Springer hit his 20th home run, Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Monday night.



Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman both doubled twice to help the Astros improve to a major league-best 24-8 on the road while winning their seventh straight at the Coliseum.



Jed Lowrie doubled in Oakland’s run. The A’s were coming off a four-game sweep of the AL East-leading New York Yankees but fell 15 1/2 games behind the first-place Astros in the AL West.



Brad Peacock (4-1) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He retired 16 of his first 18 batters and didn’t allow a runner past first until Matt Joyce’s one-out double in the sixth.



Three relievers combined to get 10 outs for Houston. Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his 17th save.



Marisnick hit his ninth homer on a 2-2 pitch from rookie starter Daniel Gossett (0-2), a two-run drive that bounced off the facade underneath the lower row of luxury suites in centre field.



Springer homered off John Axford leading off the eighth. Fisher’s home run came in the ninth.



The A’s scored their lone run in the sixth. After Joyce doubled and Chad Pinder walked, Lowrie hit a ball into right-centre. Joyce scored easily but Pinder was thrown out at home on a relay by star shortstop Carlos Correa.



TRAINER’S ROOM



Astros: OF Josh Reddick (concussion) is set to come off the disabled list and return to the lineup Tuesday. . RHP Lance McCullers Jr. threw a bullpen before the game and could return to the rotation this week. . RHP Charlie Morton (lat strain) will likely need two to three rehab starts in the minors to build up arm strength, manager A.J. Hinch said. . LHP Dallas Keuchel (neck) played catch before the game.



Athletics: 3B Matt Chapman was held out with a left knee infection. . SS Marcus Semien (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment this weekend. . RHP Kendall Graveman (right shoulder strain) threw in the outfield and came out fine.



FAMILY FIRST



Oakland bench coach Mark Kotsay took an indefinite leave of absence to be with his daughter, who suffered an eye injury. Chip Hale will fill in for Kotsay, and Steve Scarsone replaced Hale as third base coach.



UP NEXT



Oakland RHP Sonny Gray (2-2, 4.44 ERA) faces Houston for the first time this season Tuesday night. Astros RHP Francis Martes (1-0, 5.19) makes his second major league start.