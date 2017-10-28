Red Bull’s Verstappen tops practice at Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton in the final practice before qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday.

Red Bull has been fastest in two of the three practice sessions. Verstappen’s lap of 1 minute, 17.113 seconds topped Hamilton by 0.075 seconds at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton is aiming to win a fourth career Formula One season championship on Sunday and can do it if he finishes no worse than fifth. Hamilton has said he will race to win and a victory would be his 10th this season and sixth in the last seven races.

Red Bull’s speed over the last two days in the high altitude of Mexico City shows the team is ready to make Hamilton work for the win.

Hamilton has a 66-point over lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was third the final practice.