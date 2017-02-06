Texas blocks release of F1’s U.S. Grand Prix payment details
FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. Paxton is closer to standing trial on criminal fraud charges after the state‚Äôs highest appeals court refused to consider dismissing his felony indictments. The decision Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, exhausts the Republican‚Äôs efforts to end the case before trial. Paxton is accused of misleading wealthy investors he personally recruited for a high-tech startup in 2011, four years before becoming Texas‚Äô top prosecutor. He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. (Eric Gay/AP)
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas attorney general’s office will keep secret how much money Formula One receives from organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix to run the annual race.
The Associated Press had requested financial information related to the 2015 and 2016 races from the governor’s office under state public records law. Race host Circuit of the Americas receives more than $20 million in taxpayer funds to help pay for the event.
Formula One requested that details of total payments, rights fees and negotiations with the circuit remain secret. F1 attorneys said releasing those details would have harm negotiations for other races.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office agreed in a ruling dated Feb. 2. It cites a 2015 state Supreme Court decision that allows government agencies and contractors to keep some contract payment details secret.
The Texas Legislature is considering a bill that would close that exemption.