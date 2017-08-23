Japan holds Canada to one hit at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Japan advanced to the Little League World Series international final after a 10-0 rout of Canada on Wednesday at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Ty Fluet had the lone hit for the Canadian side from White Rock, B.C.

Canada (2-1) will play Mexico on Thursday in an elimination game. The winner will play Japan on Saturday.

Japan (3-0) scored two runs off Canadian starter Reece Usselman in the first inning and tacked on four more runs in the third. The game was called after five innings.

The winner of the international final will play the winner of the American final in the championship game Sunday.