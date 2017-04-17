When I woke up in the morning, there was the excitement that it was here. I started on May 15 of 1976. There was a group of us who’d invested somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10 months getting ready for the one day. Now, it’s showtime. And then you know it’s cold and the question is “What about that snow?” We’re going to have a problem.

There’s no doubt that when the snow was coming down, I was thinking, “How much is going to come down? Is it going to stop and are we going to play the game?” If there was another inch of snow, it probably wouldn’t happen. People in the United States were expecting snow because baseball had come to Canada. We gave snow and gave ’em a game and gave ’em a picture.

The commissioner was here, the president of the American League was here. They were determined to get this game in. But there comes a time when you say it’s not reasonable, it’s not safe. But the umpires worked very, very closely with everybody to make sure that game happened. In less than ideal conditions, we played the game. You didn’t know how much it was going to snow. It was more than a dusting, but it wasn’t so much that we couldn’t clean off and play the game.