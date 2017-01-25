Aaron Sanchez named Canadian cover athlete for MLB The Show 17

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez will be the cover athlete for MLB The Show 17 in Canada, PlayStation announced Wednesday.

Sanchez enjoyed a breakout season in Toronto’s rotation last season, earning an All-Star nod and finishing seventh in AL Cy Young voting.

The 24-year-old went 15-2 with an AL-best 3.00 ERA over 192.0 regular season innings.

The 2017 edition of the game, which releases in North America on March 28, will feature recent Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr. on the American cover. It will also feature a Retro Mode, intended to bring gamers back to the SNES and Nintendo 64 games of the late 90s and early 2000s that featured Griffey during his peak playing days.

Josh Donaldson was the game's 2016 cover athlete in Canada after his MVP season. In 2015, Russell Martin landed on the cover fresh off signing his five-year free agent contract with the Blue Jays.