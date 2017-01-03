Aaron Sanchez now being represented by agent Scott Boras

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez has changed agents and will now be represented by Scott Boras, according to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae.

Sanchez, 24, led the American League with a 3.00 ERA in 2016, his first full season in the starting rotation. He pitched 192 innings in the regular season, finishing seventh in AL Cy Young Award voting.

The right-hander will be eligible for arbitration in 2018 and is first eligible for free agency in 2021.

Before making this switch, Sanchez was represented by Legacy Agency.