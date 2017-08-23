Albert Pujols passes Sammy Sosa for eighth on all-time home run list

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 610th home run to pass Sammy Sosa for eighth on the MLB’s all-time list.

Pujols took Nick Gardewine of the Texas Rangers deep in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday.

The home run also makes Pujols the all-time leader by a foreign-born player.

Jim Thome (712), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Willie Mays (660), Alex Rodriguez (696), Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755), and Barry Bonds (762) are the only players ahead of Pujols.