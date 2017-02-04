Angels sign Dustin Ackley to minor league deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have signed first baseman Dustin Ackley to a minor-league deal with an invitation to major league spring training.

The Angels announced the deal Saturday. Ackley was released by the New York Yankees in November.

Ackley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 draft by AL West rival Seattle. He spent parts of five seasons with the Mariners before they traded him to New York in July 2015.

Ackley was frequently injured in New York. He batted .148 last year before incurring a season-ending shoulder injury May 29, tearing his labrum while diving back to the bag as a baserunner.

The Angels have a dearth of left-handed hitters, and Ackley can play the corner outfield positions and second base in addition to first.