AP source: Marlins’ top draft pick Rogers agrees to terms

MIAMI — A person familiar with the negotiations says first-round draft pick Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a contract that includes a $3.4 million signing bonus.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal won’t be final until the 19-year-old left-hander undergoes a physical.

The 6-foot-6 Rogers is from Carlsbad, New Mexico, and was drafted out of high school with the 13th overall pick by Miami last week. The designated slot value for that spot is $3,875,800.