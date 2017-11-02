Astros’ Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win

Carlos Correa’s night got even better after his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, said yes to his marriage proposal following Game 7 of the World Series.

The proposal came minutes after the Houston Astros lifted their first ever Commissioner’s Trophy following a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Correa finished an interview with Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal before turning to Rodriguez in the crowd of people nearby and going down on one knee. He revealed a red box out of his pocket with a giant diamond ring, which prompted tears of joy from Rodriguez as the couple embraced.

Rodriguez was Miss Texas USA in 2016.