Astros edge Athletics but lose George Springer to injury

OAKLAND, Calif. — Josh Reddick homered and scored four runs, Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez each went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 12-9 on Thursday.

The major league-leading Astros completed a four-game sweep with their 10th straight victory in Oakland and their 15th win in 16 games against the A’s overall. They’ve won 12 of their last 14 road games. Their 27-8 record away from home is the best in the majors.

Reddick also doubled, tripled and drew a walk, and Marisnick and Gonzalez each drove in three runs.

David Paulino (2-0) struck out six and gave up three runs, seven hits and two walks. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander struck out five of his first six batters in his sixth career start.

Astros centre fielder George Springer left with a left hand contusion after being struck by a fastball from Jesse Hahn (3-5) leading off the game. The ball also grazed Springer’s left shoulder. Springer is tied for second in the AL with 21 home runs. His status is day-to-day.

The Astros scored two runs in the first inning on two walks, the hit batsman and sacrifice flies from Carlos Beltran and Evan Gattis.

Yuli Gurriel singled leading off the second for Houston’s first hit, which started an eight-run inning in which the Astros sent 11 batters to the plate.

Marisnick, who ran for Springer and took his spot in centre field, hit his 10th home run, a three-run shot that highlighted the big inning.

Gonzalez’s two-run homer later in the inning was his 13th.

Hahn gave up 10 runs, nine earned, in two innings. He had given up five earned runs in 16 innings over his previous three starts since coming off the disabled list with a right triceps strain.

Oakland trailed 10-0 after two innings and 12-3 going into the eighth, when Adam Rosales’ two-run double highlighted a six-run inning.

Nori Aoki was 3 for 5 with a double for Houston.

A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell, called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, was 3 for 4 with a double.

Dayan Diaz gave up five runs in 1/3 of an inning in the eighth for Houston.

Chris Devenski pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: C Stephen Vogt was designated for assignment. Maxwell and 1B/OF Matt Olson were called up from Triple-A Nashville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve didn’t play on Thursday, manager A.J. Hinch said he wanted to give the reigning AL batting champion a day off.

Athletics: INF Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day DL with a bacterial skin infection on his left knee (retroactive to June 19). Doctors are administering antibiotics intravenously after medications "plateaued," manager Bob Melvin said. "They’re going to be a little more aggressive with it and give him (intravenous) a drip antibiotics" that they hope will accelerate his recovery.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (4-6, 5.09 ERA) will make his third start since coming off the disabled list with shoulder discomfort in the series opener against the Mariners.

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (4-7, 5.40) will face the Chicago White Sox for the first time. Cotton has allowed 12 home runs over 39 2/3 innings over his last seven starts.