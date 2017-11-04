Astros fans use teamwork at World Series parade to return hat to lady

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) holds up the World Series trophy as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner waves to cheering crowds, during a parade for the World Series-champion Astros. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The Houston Astros displayed incredible teamwork en route to the franchise’s first World Series championship, and, as it turns out, the team’s fan base can also demonstrate an impressive ability to work together.

As Astros fans lined balconies, sidewalks and streets Friday for the official World Series parade in downtown Houston, one lady dropped her hat from the eighth floor of a nearby building…but then something wonderful happened.

Twitter user @AlanEnokian captured the moment on camera.

Just like the Astros’ seven-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, there were dramatic twists and turns, momentum shifts, plus some clutch throws and catches.

The hat eventually ended up in the rightful owner’s hands. Flags waves and the crowd chanted “MVP! MVP!”

Once the video was posted online, it quickly went viral and even caught the attention of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

More from Sportsnet
Cheering fans greet World Series champion Houston Astros
Associated Press
How they were built: 2017 World Series champion Astros
Sportsnet Staff