Athletics sign Cuban pitcher Norge Ruiz to minor-league deal

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2014 file photo, Cuba's starting pitcher Norge Ruiz throws during the first inning of a Caribbean Series baseball game against Venezuela in Porlamar, Venezuela. Ruiz has agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics, the team announced Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Fernando Llano/AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Cuban right-hander Norge Ruiz agreed to a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $2 million signing bonus.

The team announced its deal with the 22-year-old on Friday. He spent three seasons pitching in Cuba’s Serie Nacional and went 24-17 with a 2.55 ERA in 55 starts and five relief appearances.

Ruiz’s bonus is second-highest among the seven international amateurs the A’s have acquired in the signing period that begab July 2, behind Cuban left fielder Lazaro Armenteros’ $3 million.

In his first season of 2012, at age 18, Ruiz ranked sixth in the league with a 1.97 ERA while going 9-4 in 17 starts and four relief appearances for Sancti Spiritus and Camaguey.

He pitched for Holquin and Camaguey in 2013 and 2014.

In the Dominican Winter League this year, Ruiz was 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three starts for Aguilas.

