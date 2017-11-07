Baseball world mourns the death of Roy Halladay

The baseball world lost one of its own on Tuesday, when Roy Halladay’s single-engine ICON A5 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay spent 16 years in the major leagues, 12 of them with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The loss was felt throughout the MLB community, which reached out in mourning.

Roy Halladay touched the lives of countless Canadian youth. Rest In Peace, Doc. Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/hYImlQJeh0 — Jays Care Foundation (@JaysCare) November 7, 2017

Saddened to learn about the passing of Roy Halladay .

Rest In Peace @MLB @AlomarSports @BlueJays ! — Roberto Alomar (@Robbiealomar) November 7, 2017

RIP…Roy Halladay one of the greatest teammates I have had the privilege the play with. Our prayers are with his wife and 2 boys! — Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) November 7, 2017

One of the best to ever do it. I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc. to Brandy and the kids. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) November 7, 2017

RIP Roy 'DOC' Halladay — Aaron Sanchez (@A_Sanch41) November 7, 2017

Doc, one of the greatest moments in my career was getting to catch you. RIP Doc. “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die”. https://t.co/GNmbQjSCzn — Jp Arencibia (@jparencibia9) November 7, 2017