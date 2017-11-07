Baseball world mourns the death of Roy Halladay

Bob McCown and John Shannon reflect on the impact Roy Halladay had on the game of baseball and the communities where he both lived and played.

The baseball world lost one of its own on Tuesday, when Roy Halladay’s single-engine ICON A5 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay spent 16 years in the major leagues, 12 of them with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The loss was felt throughout the MLB community, which reached out in mourning.

More from Sportsnet
Former Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay dead in plane crash
Shi Davidi
Watch Live: Prime Time Sports coverage of Roy Halladay's death
Sportsnet Staff