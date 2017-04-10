Bases Covered: Encarnacion loses his temper, Cleveland gets swept

Bases Covered is a roundup of the most interesting stories in baseball.

After sweeping the Texas Rangers in the team’s first series of the season, Cleveland was swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Diamondbacks are 6-1—matching the greatest start in franchise history from back in 2000—with the best record in baseball right now.

Cleveland took a 3–2 loss in Sunday’s game, which suffered from a very long replay delay.

A day earlier, not only did Cleveland lose, but Edwin Encarnacion lost his temper in an uncharacteristic way.

Encarnacion was called out on an attempted check swing, and the slugger was clearly livid. He threw off his batting helmet, threw up his hands, and eventually flung his bat behind him, which forced the home-plate umpire to duck out of the way.

As Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports, Encarnacion said he was “surprised I didn't get ejected.”

Cleveland is still waiting for Encarnacion’s offence to come alive, and Michael Brantley’s, too. But at least Francisco Lindor’s bat his already hot: the kid has three home runs so far this year.

One (really) bad inning



While Arizona currently sports the best record in baseball, Seattle holds the worst (1-6). The Mariners were swept by the Angels over the weekend, and to make matters more depressing for the team’s fans, Sunday’s game looked promising.

The M’s headed to the ninth with a 9–3 lead, but the Angels scored seven runs in the inning to take a 10–9 win.

Seattle will try for better on Monday afternoon, as the Mariners play their home opener versus the Astros. Even if the M’s struggle, at least the food at Safeco Field is worth writing home about: they’re serving toasted grasshoppers this year.

Sportsnet Fantasy Baseball Pool Play in the Sportsnet Fantasy Baseball Pool for your chance to win one of two prizes of $1000!

B-E-E-R



Speaking of ballpark snacks, the Atlanta Braves’ new ballpark will have a special beer on offer: an IPA aged with wood from baseball bats.

Fans will have to wait until Friday to get a taste, when the Braves play their home opener at SunTrust Park versus the Padres.

What blister?



After being pulled from his first start with a blister to his right middle finger—and having his second start of the season pushed back by a day—Noah Syndergaard took the mound on Sunday and struck out nine batters. Thor allowed two runs—one earned—on five hits, and the Mets took a 5–2 win over the Marlins to avoid the sweep.

“I feel like I’m right where I want to be with all of my pitches right now,” he said after his start.

Next up, Syndergaard’s team will host the Phillies starting on Monday.

“The new face of baseball”



Tim Tebow homered again, for those who are curious. In his third game with the Columbia Fireflies, Tebow blasted a three-run shot.

The Fireflies took a 6–0 win over the GreenJackets, good for a four-game sweep.

Tebow's impact on Columbia, S.C., has apparently been huge—so huge, in fact, that Columbia Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin calls the Mets prospect “the new face of baseball.”