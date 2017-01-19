Bautista signing puts rest of Blue Jays’ off-season needs in focus

TORONTO – At this point, Ross Atkins has almost certainly made his biggest off-season additions. Jose Bautista, Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce are all Toronto Blue Jays, pushing payroll commitments north of $150 million.

The Blue Jays expect to make more moves before pitchers and catchers report Feb. 15, but there’s a good chance they’re relatively small in scale. So where do the Blue Jays focus their efforts given that their roster still has multiple holes?

The departure of Michael Saunders leaves some combination of Pearce, Melvin Upton Jr. and Ezequiel Carrera atop the depth chart in left field, but relievers and catching depth now appear to be higher than left field on the priority list.

“We’re not out on any front, but we feel good about our offence and defence at this point,” Atkins said Thursday while addressing Bautista’s new deal. “We see the clear need to add to our bullpen. We see the clear need for a backup catcher.”

If the season began today, Aaron Loup would project as Toronto's primary left-handed reliever, with Matt Dermody and Chad Girodo among the other available lefties. Considering that the AL East includes powerful left-handed bats such as Chris Davis and Jackie Bradley Jr., that projects as a real weakness for the Blue Jays.

Behind the plate A.J. Jimenez would slot in as Russell Martin’s backup despite having never appeared in an MLB game. An injury to Martin, problematic at the best of times, would be devastating as currently constructed.

With a month remaining before spring training begins, the Blue Jays have time to make additions. Thanks to a slow-developing free agent market, there’s still some choice when it comes to relievers and catchers.

“There are alternatives,” Atkins said. “There are pieces there. Free agents and trades that we’ll continue to work towards.”

The free agent catching market includes Brayan Pena, Dioner Navarro and Kurt Suzuki, and prices for other free agent backstops suggest the Blue Jays won’t have to spend much.

Jerry Blevins, Boone Logan and Travis Wood are among the more experienced left-handed relief options available in free agency, though Blevins and Logan are expected to command multi-year deals. The Blue Jays have had interest in Blevins throughout the off-season, or could theoretically turn to trade targets such as Justin Wilson of the Tigers and Tony Watson of the Pirates as alternatives.

There are also plenty of unsigned right-handed relievers, but Atkins said last month that he considers it ‘important’ to have an established left-handed reliever. The GM noted that the Blue Jays could also add starting pitching options in an attempt to build depth behind the rotation that led the American League with a 3.64 ERA last year. That seems prudent given the team's current safety net: Gavin Floyd, Mike Bolsinger and Joe Biagini.

While the Blue Jays acknowledge their need for relievers and catchers, they aren’t so locked in that they’ll rule out additions at other positions. Left field looks like the easiest place to improve, and there’s a big-picture need for another left-handed bat considering that the Blue Jays, as currently constructed, look vulnerable to top right-handed pitching.

“If there’s a way to improve, whether it be the other outfield position, or just another creative way just to get an upgrade, we’re open to it,” Atkins said. “There’s a lot of things that have almost happened this year that still could.”

The most likely outcome could end up being relatively simple. If they add a lefty and a catcher, they’ll have emerged from this slow-developing off-season still looking like a leading Wild Card contender in the American League.