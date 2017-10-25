Blue Jays’ Aaron Sanchez finds silver lining in lost 2017 season

Questions about his right middle finger dogged Aaron Sanchez for the entire 2017 season. So naturally, when the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander appeared as a radio guest on Wednesday, he fielded another query about the issue that limited him to just eight games this year.

“I’ll have a better idea when I start playing catch — that’s early December,” Sanchez told Mike Wilner during a World Series pre-game show on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. “Right now it’s just about letting this thing heal and giving it rest.”

Sanchez said he’s back in the gym, but must still be cautious about using his right hand. The injury lingered all season for the 25-year-old, resulting in four separate stints on the disabled list.

The pitcher noted that a silver lining from the injury is that it allowed him to rest after throwing a career-high 203.2 innings (regular season, plus playoffs) in 2016.

“I think it’s a benefit for me honestly,” said Sanchez. “It gave me a full year to kind of just rest, if you look at it that way. It was unfortunate that it had to be that way, but in a sense, it gave my body a chance to regroup.”

Listen to the full interview in the audio player below.