Blue Jays’ Aaron Sanchez could return before all-star break

Tim and Sid discuss how the Blue Jays’ are not taking advantage of Justin Smoak's play thus far and why John Gibbons hasn’t shaken up the lineup.

Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez could return to the rotation before the MLB all-star break.

The righty — who’s been dealing with a blister on his throwing hand — hasn’t pitched since May 19.

He’ll throw batting practice in Dunedin, Fla., and could begin a rehab assignment there if he suffers no setbacks.

Toronto’s last game before the all-star break is on July 9 against Houston: Aaron Sanchez Bobblehead Day.

