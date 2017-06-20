Blue Jays’ Aaron Sanchez could return before all-star break

Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez could return to the rotation before the MLB all-star break.

The righty — who’s been dealing with a blister on his throwing hand — hasn’t pitched since May 19.

He’ll throw batting practice in Dunedin, Fla., and could begin a rehab assignment there if he suffers no setbacks.

Toronto’s last game before the all-star break is on July 9 against Houston: Aaron Sanchez Bobblehead Day.