Blue Jays add Mayza, place Tepesch on paternity list

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza is pictured during his major-league debut on Tuesday. (Frank Gunn/CP)

The Toronto Blue Jays have added left-hand reliever Tim Mayza to the roster after placing righty starter Nick Tepesch on the paternity list.

Tepesch has made three starts since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins. He’s 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 innings.

Mayza as appeared in six games and sports a 6.00 ERA in three innings.

