Blue Jays’ AL East rivals nearing completion of off-season moves

TORONTO – After months of steady activity, the pace of off-season moves has finally slowed around Major League Baseball. There are still signings, of course—baseball’s transactional churn has become a 12-month-a-year reality—but at this point we’re discussing Carlos Villanueva instead of Carlos Beltran, Justin Morneau instead of Justin Turner. The deals on the horizon are mostly small ones.

As a result, we can more reliably project the next steps of the 30 MLB teams. For some clubs, needs still exist. For most, it’s all about spring training. In the AL East, the Rays are the likeliest to make a move of substance with one week remaining before spring training, while smaller moves are possible elsewhere in the division…

Baltimore Orioles



Additions to date: Mark Trumbo, Seth Smith, Welington Castillo, Logan Ondrusek, Jed Bradley, Aneury Tavarez, Anthony Santander

Remaining needs: The Orioles made the playoffs despite their starting pitching in 2016, not because of it. It's hard to imagine a return to the post-season unless the rotation improves on a 4.72 ERA that ranked 13th among the 15 American League teams, but the Orioles are doubling down on those same starters. With the exception of Yovani Gallardo, who was dealt to Seattle for Seth Smith, Dan Duquette will bring back last year's rotation expecting better results.

If anything, the Orioles might look to improve their run prevention by adding an outfielder. Adam Jones recently expressed hope that the Orioles will field a better defensive outfield in 2017—understandable considering how much time he has spent alongside Nelson Cruz and Mark Trumbo in recent seasons. Ideally, the Orioles would add a right-handed hitting outfielder to complement the left-handed hitting Smith and Hyun-soo Kim.

Boston Red Sox



Additions to date: Chris Sale, Tyler Thornburg, Mitch Moreland, Josh Rutledge, Steve Selsky, Josh Tobias

Remaining needs: At a time that so many teams drag their off-season business out until February, Dave Dombrowski's something of a throwback. A flurry of trades at the winter meetings allowed the Red Sox to complete their most pressing off-season business relatively early. They're essentially set entering spring training.

Additions to date: Matt Holliday, Aroldis Chapman, Zack Littell, Albert Abreu, Jorge Guzman

Remaining needs: On paper, the Yankees' rotation looks like a potential weakness, but they appear to have completed their major off-season spending nonetheless.

Tampa Bay Rays



Additions to date: Wilson Ramos, Colby Rasmus, Jose De Leon, Logan Morrison, Mallex Smith, Ryan Yarbrough, Carlos Vargas, Kevin Gadea

Remaining needs: While some teams seemingly employ a paint-by-numbers approach to the off-season, the Rays prioritize flexibility. That approach demands patience, and often leads to late-developing winters like the one unfolding now.

Rasmus, De Leon, Morrison and Smith have all been added in recent weeks, and the Rays may not be done. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times lists Matt Wieters, Chris Carter and Mike Napoli as potential targets, though price will inevitably be a consideration for any of those established free agents. The Rays might also look to add an experienced reliever, accoridng to Topkin.

Toronto Blue Jays



Additions to date: Jose Bautista, Kendrys Morales, Steve Pearce, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Glenn Sparkman, J.P. Howell, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Joe Smith, Lucas Harrell, Juan Graterol

Remaining needs: Having signed a backup catcher and a left-handed reliever, the Blue Jays have completed most if not all of their off-season shopping.

That said, there are conceivably a couple of ways GM Ross Atkins could improve his roster. First, there's left field, where, in theory at least, the Blue Jays could use a left-handed bat capable of out-hitting Ezequiel Carrera. At this stage, those upgrades are hard to find, however.

More likely, though still by no means guaranteed, would be the addition of a swing reliever, someone capable of pitching out of the bullpen or the rotation depending on the team's needs. The Blue Jays don't appear to have ruled out that kind of pickup.