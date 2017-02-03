Blue Jays continue exploring free agent relief market

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to explore the market for relief pitching, even after agreeing to terms with left-hander J.P. Howell. The club appears to be keeping its options open, with both left-handers and right-handers on the radar this week.

Price will be a factor for the Blue Jays, who have committed approximately $153 million to their 2017 payroll. Add in $1.25 million if Jarrod Saltalamacchia makes the team plus $5 million or so for pre-arbitration eligible players like Kevin Pillar and Aaron Sanchez, and the Blue Jays are pushing close to $160 million. Given those commitments it’d be a surprise if the Blue Jays spent big on a reliever at this point.

Toronto watched Craig Breslow work out last week and has since remained in contact with the free agent lefty, whose 2016 struggles should keep his price relatively modest. They could also conceivably expand their search for bullpen arms to include pitchers who have spent most of their careers starting.

At present, the Blue Jays’ bullpen features closer Roberto Osuna, setup relievers Jason Grilli and Joe Biagini, and Howell, who now projects as their primary left-hander. Beyond that group, manager John Gibbons and pitching coach Pete Walker will evaluate a broad selection of relievers including Ryan Tepera, Danny Barnes, Mike Bolsinger, Gavin Floyd, Glenn Sparkman, Bo Schultz, Aaron Loup, Chad Girodo and Matt Dermody.

If the Blue Jays' relief search goes well, another arm could join that mix when pitchers and catchers report in two weeks' time.