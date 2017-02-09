Blue Jays designate left-hander Chad Girodo for assignment

The Toronto Blue Jays have designated left-hander Chad Girodo for assignment, the club announced Thursday.

The move allows the team to make room on the 40-man roster for reliever J.P. Howell, whose one-year, $3-million deal was made official earlier in the day.

The 26-year-old Girodo made his major league debut in 2016, allowing five runs and 11 hits over 10.1 innings. After being selected by the Blue Jays in the ninth round of the 2013 draft, the reliever spent the next four years in the organization’s system. He sported a 2.57 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 196.1 career minor league innings across three levels.

Girodo displayed strong peripherals as well, walking just 2.2 batters per nine innings and striking out 8.6.

With Girodo behind fellow lefties Howell and Aaron Loup in Toronto's bullpen picture, his chances of making the opening day roster seemed relatively slim.