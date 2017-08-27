Blue Jays designate T.J. House for assignment, call up Joe Biagini

The Toronto Blue Jays have designated reliever T.J. House for assignment and called up Joe Biagini from triple-A Buffalo.

House, a 27-year-old lefty who signed with the Blue Jays in December, only appeared in two innings of relief for Toronto. In those two innings he gave up three hits and one run while throwing one strikeout.

Biagini, who has been in the minors to work on stretching out his game to be a starter, will get take the mound on Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. It will be his 12th start of the season but first since July 2.

In other roster news, the Blue Jays will give outfielders Kevin Pillar and Jose Bautista a rest day on Sunday. Ezequiel Carrera will slot into centre field while Nori Aoki will be in right field.