Blue Jays designate T.J. House for assignment, call up Joe Biagini

House, a 27-year-old lefty who signed with the Blue Jays in December, only appeared in two innings of relief for Toronto. In those two innings he gave up three hits and one run while throwing one strikeout.
Biagini, who has been in the minors to work on stretching out his game to be a starter, will get take the mound on Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. It will be his 12th start of the season but first since July 2.