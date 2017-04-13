Blue Jays’ Donaldson leaves game vs. Orioles with apparent injury

TORONTO — Josh Donaldson’s nagging right calf injury appeared to return Thursday night, as the Toronto Blue Jays third baseman exited a game versus the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the sixth inning.

In his third at-bat of the night, Donaldson hit a laser down the right-field line and charged out of the box, rounding first base confidently as he dug for his double. But a few steps past first something went awry as Donaldson pulled up on his right leg and hop-stepped into second, grimacing the entire way.

Once he was on the base, Donaldson reached down and massaged his lower right leg. Blue Jays head trainer George Poulis and manager John Gibbons jogged out from their dugout, but Donaldson limped gingerly off the bag before they could reach him. The third baseman walked straight past them and directly to the Blue Jays clubhouse with little discussion.

Donaldson was serving at the Blue Jays’ designated hitter Thursday for the second consecutive night after he came out of a game on Sunday in Tampa with right calf soreness. That injury held Donaldson out of the lineup for Tuesday’s home opener, although the 31-year-old said he would have started that game if it were up to him. He pinch-hit in the ninth inning that night and struck out.

Donaldson was back in the lineup on Wednesday and looked like himself, walking twice in four plate appearances and running the bases without hesitation.

He looked even better through his first two plate appearances on Thursday. In the fourth inning, he hit a soft grounder to the left side and sprinted hard up the line, appearing to beat the ball to the base although he was ruled out following video review. Donaldson didn’t show any signs of discomfort on the play and jogged back to the dugout following the replay.

But Donaldson’s hard running did not go as well two innings later, as the 2015 MVP clearly aggravated something in his right leg. It’s fair to assume the ailment is in Donaldson’s right calf, although the Blue Jays didn’t update his status prior to the end of Thursday’s game.

Donaldson missed several weeks of spring training due to an injury in that same right calf, but he’s said that discomfort was situated on the inner side of the muscle while this week’s ailment is on the outer half. He also said the new ailment was causing him far less pain than the one he suffered during spring.