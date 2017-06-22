Blue Jays’ Donaldson scratched from lineup with left knee soreness

Hazel Mae and Arden Zwelling discuss the information that Josh Donaldson will be a scratch from the Toronto Blue Jays lineup against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson has been scratched from the lineup of Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers with left knee soreness.

The third baseman missed time in spring training and during the opening two months of the season with right calf issues.

Donaldson is hitting .286/.389/.554 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs over 31 games this season.

