Blue Jays expected to promote right-hander Cesar Valdez

One day after losing Leonel Campos to an apparent injury, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to call on right-hander Cesar Valdez.

Valdez, who was claimed on waivers from Oakland on May 5, has appeared in one game for the Blue Jays this year. The 32-year-old has spent most of the season starting at triple-A Buffalo, where he has a 3.67 ERA in 34.1 innings. He has 29 strikeouts on the season, including 10 in his most recent outing, a seven-inning start against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.