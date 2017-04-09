Josh Donaldson leaves game vs. Rays with calf injury

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson had to leave Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after trying to beat out a ground ball.

Donaldson hit a ball to third base in the top of the sixth inning.

He was thrown out by Evan Longoria and was in some discomfort after the play, after suffering what the Blue Jays described as “right calf tightness.”

Sportsnet Fantasy Baseball Pool Play in the Sportsnet Fantasy Baseball Pool for your chance to win one of two prizes of $1000!

Donaldson got a late start to spring training this year after straining his right calf.

The 31-year-old hit his second home run of the season earlier in the game.

Infielder Ryan Goins was put out in Donaldson's place for the bottom of the inning.