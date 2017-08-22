Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar ejected for arguing with home plate umpire

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar connects for an RBI-double off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jumbo Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Blue Jays' Devon Travis scored. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Kevin Pillar was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after arguing with home plate umpire Chad Fairchild.

Pillar grounded out and appeared to have some words for Fairchild on his way back to the dugout.

Ezequiel Carrera took Pillar’s place in Toronto’s outfield.

