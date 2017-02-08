Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar named cover athlete for RBI Baseball 2017

Kevin Pillar fell just short of a Gold Glove this past season, but the Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder is still getting some respect.

Pillar was named the Canadian cover athlete for RBI Baseball 2017, due out March 28 on Xbox One and PS4.

Pillar, nicknamed “Superman” for his high-flying defence, has become a fan favourite in Toronto.

This marks the fourth edition of video-game franchise, which is developed by MLB.com. Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and reigning National League Rookie of the Year Corey Seager is on the U.S. cover.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman graced the 2016 Canadian cover.