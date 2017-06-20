Blue Jays’ Leonel Campos leaves game vs. Rangers with groin strain

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Leonel Campos left Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers with a right groin strain. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Campos, 29, features a 2.25 ERA in five appearances with nine strikeouts to three walks this season.

He left Tuesday’s game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

