Blue Jays open road series with Rays as underdogs Tuesday

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to halt a three-game slide that has further hurt their chances of reaching the post-season for a third straight year when they open a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday as +150 underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Toronto came up empty-handed in a rare visit to Wrigley Field this past weekend, dropping three games to the Chicago Cubs, and is now winless in four straight road games going into Tuesday night’s Blue Jays vs. Rays betting matchup at Tropicana Field.

The Blue Jays blew a two-run 10th-inning lead in Sunday’s 6-5 loss as +164 road underdogs, and surrendered 17 total runs while getting swept by the Cubs. That put the brakes on a stingy stretch by the Blue Jays, who had surrendered just 19 total runs in their previous seven games, all on home turf.

Containing opposing hitters on the road has been a struggle for Toronto, which has allowed six or more runs in seven of its last 12 games away from Rogers Centre, contributing to a current 5-13 run on the road.

The Blue Jays have enjoyed some success against Tampa Bay, going 8-3 in their past 11 meetings, and 6-3 in nine dates at Rogers Centre. The club also took two of three from the Rays at Tropicana Field in early May, but have otherwise struggled in visits to Florida’s Gulf Coast, going 4-8 in their previous 12 games there.

Right-hander Chris Rowley takes the hill for the Blue Jays on Tuesday in just the third start of his major-league career. The 27-year-old allowed four hits over five innings but failed to earn the decision in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 win over Tampa as +156 home underdogs on Aug. 17.

The Rays return to action after tallying a 3-0 win over Seattle as -162 home chalk on Sunday. That victory put an end to a four-game losing streak, and the Rays have plenty of work to do to halt a second-half slide that has dropped them out of contention in the AL East standings, and leaves them just one game up on the last-place Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay has recorded just four wins in its past 16 outings, a stretch that includes three losses in four dates in Toronto last week, and is also 5-11 in its past 16 games on home turf according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Rays send Chris Archer to the mound on Tuesday. The right-hander has just one win in his past seven starts, and has avoided the decision in three straight losing outings against Toronto.