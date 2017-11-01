Blue Jays outright Schultz, Valdez, Ceciliani off MLB roster

The Toronto Blue Jays outrighted relievers Bo Schultz and Cesar Valdez along with outfielder Darrell Ceciliani off their 40-man roster on Wednesday.

Schultz missed the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He has an 0-3 career MLB record with a 4.54 earned-run average.

Valdez was claimed by Toronto in May after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics. The 32-year-old appeared in seven games for the Jays and was 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA before being placed on the DL in August with right shoulder impingement.

Ceciliani, 27, also spent time on the DL this year after dislocating his left shoulder in May. He had two hits in five at-bats in 2017.