Blue Jays place Donaldson on 10-day DL, call up Chris Coghlan

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list and called up utility player Chris Coghlan for Friday night’s game versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Donaldson left Thursday night’s game as he appeared to tweak a calf injury that the 2015 AL MVP has been dealing with since spring training. The 31-year-old was off to a strong start at the dish, carrying a 1.015 OPS and swatting two home runs.

Coghlan, the 2009 NL Rookie of the Year, was signed to a minor-league deal by the Blue Jays on April 1 because of his ability to play multiple positions. Though most of the 31-year-old’s MLB experience comes in left field, he also played first, second, third and right field during a 2016 season split between the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs.

In seven games with the Buffalo Bisons this season, Coghlan is hitting .217/.357/.304 in 23 at-bats.