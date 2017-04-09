Blue Jays place J.P. Howell on 10-day DL, recall Dominic Leone

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hindered by a left shoulder strain in his previous outing, J.P. Howell landed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with Dominic Leone recalled from triple-A Buffalo to take his place.

Howell faced four batters without recording an out in Friday’s 10-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, uncharacteristically having trouble finding the zone.

A timeline for his return is uncertain but at his point the Blue Jays are optimistic it won’t be long.

“Talking with him, he had a tough time on release and we’re just giving him a little bit of time to get back,” said pitching coach Pete Walker. “He felt it during the game, felt he couldn’t finish pitches and obviously it showed.

"He felt it was best at this time to give it a little bit of a rest and hopefully by the end of 10 days he's ready to go."

Leone, optioned after throwing 2.2 innings Friday, arrived in Buffalo and almost immediately headed back south.