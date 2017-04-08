Blue Jays recall pitcher Casey Lawrence, option Leone

Francisco Liriano lasted just a third of an inning as the Rays eventually beat the Blue Jays 10-8 in a game that featured three lead changes.

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence from triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays were in need of some fresh arms after a taxing 10-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Righty Dominic Leone has been optioned to Buffalo, while Bo Schultz has been put on the 60-day disabled list.

More from Sportsnet
Casey Lawrence goes from almost done to almost a major leaguer
Arden Zwelling
Blue Jays' wild loss to Rays part test of attrition, part gong show
Shi Davidi