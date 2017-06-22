Blue Jays’ Roberto Osuna makes MLB history with latest save

Roberto Osuna picked up his 19th save of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays in a 7-5 victory over the Texas Rangers and subsequently made some MLB history.

It was Osuna’s 75th career save and at 22 years old he is the youngest player to accomplish the feat in the majors as the Sportsnet Stats department pointed out on Twitter.

Osuna has now converted on 18 consecutive save opportunities since blowing back-to-back saves in April. His 18-game streak is the longest active streak currently in the MLB.

The closer also tied B.J. Ryan for fifth place on the Blue Jays all-time saves list. Osuna now sits 15 saves behind Casey Janssen for fourth. Tom Henke (217), Duane Ward (121) and Billy Koch (100) occupy the franchise’s top three spots.