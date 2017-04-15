Blue Jays’ Shapiro talks development, planning, Bautista on At the Letters

Twelve months a year, MLB front office executives make decision after decision. Everything from minor-league assignments and player conditioning to summer trades and off-season signings requires consideration.

For the Toronto Blue Jays’ leadership group, gathering and sharing as much information as possible is an essential part of their day-to-day decision-making, as Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro explained on the At the Letters podcast.

“Your choice is to put a blindfold on and throw darts at a dartboard and talk like you know what you’re talking about and have one person make a gut-based decision, or to make an informed decision where even if you’re wrong you can then analyze why and then hopefully make a better decision next time,” Shapiro said. “I would rather err on the side of getting all of the information—all of it.”

That decision-making process was one of many topics covered on ATL. Here are select highlights from Shapiro’s recent appearance with Arden Zwelling and Ben Nicholson-Smith…

On the impact of player development

“To be able to sleep at night, for me, I believe we have to control the controllable. I believe we need to obsess about helping our players develop to their full potential. Now, their full potential might be high-A Dunedin, it might be Lansing, it might be New Hampshire, it might be Buffalo, or hopefully, it’s Toronto.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s the scout that signed the player, the farm director, the A-ball manager, the pitching coordinator, Ross Atkins, [assistant GM] Joe Sheehan or me, we all want to know that we’ve committed every single effort possible to develop the player mentally, physically and fundamentally. That means providing them with the best resources—facilities, equipment, tools, coaching, information—as well as communicating effectively to provide them with a plan that gives that player a roadmap to be successful.

"Ultimately, who the player is and their accountability, how much they take ownership of their own career, is going to determine the outcome, but we need to do our side of that covenant. We need to commit our part, which is providing the best resources and communicating in a way that the player can apply those resources to be the best he can be.”

On Jose Bautista’s 2017 upside

“Believe it or not, our analytics had Jose as the player with the largest upside on our team this year of all our players, which means we don’t have a lot of young players on the team, but it also means analytically that at his age, 36, 37, they felt he was going to be a lot better than last year based on the history of his career.”

On the possibility of early-career extensions for Blue Jays players

“Those deals have to be wanted as badly by the player as they are by the club. They’re all about sharing risk. It’s understanding that, as a team, you’re committing guaranteed dollars regardless of injury or dip in performance and you’re committing to the person and the player for a very long period of time.

“Not every player wants to do that and sometimes you can’t find that sweet spot where what you both give up is comfortable. It should be a little bit painful for both sides, you’re both on the verge of being uncomfortable.

“Those deals are worth exploring. Much more challenging with a pitcher than a position player.”

“We’ve got enough resources here that if going year-to-year is something that’s more comfortable for a player, then so be it. We can still root for that player to perform. Like we said about Aaron Sanchez and all of our guys, we want to pay them a ton. I’d love for these guys to go off and for us to be committed to paying the absolute highest dollar amount in arbitration. That would be a great thing.”